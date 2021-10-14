PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- Authorities arrested a man Tuesday in Prairie du Chien for a string of burglaries after locating during a search in which a drone was deployed.
Jeffrey D. Campbell, 42, of Platteville, was arrested on charges of five counts of burglary and one count each of criminal damage to property, possession of THC and resisting or obstructing an officer, according to the Prairie Du Chien Police Department. He also was wanted on a parole violation.
A press release issued today states that police were notified just before 1 p.m. Tuesday of a burglary in progress near Hunter's Slough Campground. A victim told officers that the culprit fled the area in a vehicle. Officers started investigating "numerous break-ins of campers in the area."
They then were notified that the culprit's vehicle was spotted near Bloyer Parkway, then on a gravel road headed toward the municipal airport.
"Moments later, the Prairie du Chien Police Department and Crawford County Sheriff's Department set up a perimeter near Stuckey Road," the release states. "Crawford County Emergency Management assisted on scene with the use of a drone to assist in locating the suspect."
Campbell was located hiding under brush near a wooded area north of a neighboring farm, the release states.