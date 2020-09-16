News in your town

Dubuque schools to offer free meals starting next week

55 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

Authorities: Driver with stolen gun led police on high-speed chase through Dubuque, causing injury crash

Dubuque County Fair Association announces date, details for board election

TH's latest vintage photo book captures the 1970s scene

Portion of Main Street closed Thursday morning in Dubuque

43 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 9 more in Delaware County