A semi-tractor trailer and a box truck pulled into the Archdiocese of Dubuque pastoral center in Dubuque on Wednesday, bearing hundreds of wrapped gifts.
Waiting employees from local Kwik Stops and parent company Rainbo Oil Co. formed a line to pass the presents into the building so Catholic Charities can distribute them to families in need during the holiday season.
“The community as a whole is so generous,” said Heather Hamm, Kwik Care community liaison for Kwik Stop. “It seems like no wish goes unfilled.”
Employees at Kwik Stop, along with its affiliated Dairy Queen and Fazoli’s restaurants, collected 1,085 gifts for 24 families during their annual Magical Kwik Stop Christmas.
Other local businesses also have been getting into the giving spirit this Christmas season. Also on Wednesday, Cottingham & Butler employees sent off more than 1,500 items to help remove barriers faced by some Dubuque Community Schools students.
“I’m overjoyed with what we got, and I think other people are, too,” said Lauren Czeshinski, a benefits consultant for Cottingham & Butler.
Passing on
blessings
Ahead of Wednesday’s deliveries, Kwik Stop employees set out tags in local stores representing gifts to be purchased for 90 people from 24 families. Customers picked up tags and brought in gifts for the families and also made donations to help staffers buy any presents not already purchased.
Kwik Stop has partnered with Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque for the past 15 years for the Christmas giving initiative, and staff at the nonprofit work with families to determine what they need at the holiday season.
“It’s really a Christmas blessing for customers at Kwik Stop to share their personal blessings and ability to help people who are less fortunate than they were this year,” said Tracy Morrison, executive director of Catholic Charities.
Filling a need
Later on Wednesday, staff from Cottingham & Butler loaded up box after box of backpacks, hygiene products, blankets, pillows, socks, food and other items into a pair of waiting Dubuque Community Schools vans. The business also purchased bus passes for 130 students.
“At the end of the day, this is gold for some of these kids,” Czeshinski said.
Cottingham & Butler partnered with Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools this year to launch the Barriers Project, which aims to provide middle and high school students with items that help them overcome challenges they face to being in class more frequently.
Employees at the business contributed more than 1,500 items to the project, in addition to bringing in donations for Opening Doors and Toys for Tots during their annual holiday drive.
Chris Oberhoffer, the assistant principal who oversees the Dubuque district’s Alternative Learning Center, came to help pick up the supplies Wednesday.
While many people take items such as hygiene products for granted, students who don’t have them can face difficulties coming to school and feeling comfortable in class, Oberhoffer said
“I think it’s going to be very impactful for our students who have some barriers that they’re facing,” he said. “These items will go a long way in helping them overcome that.”