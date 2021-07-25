LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County will not receive federal funding in the 2022 budget bill for a costly proposal to upgrade the county’s emergency communications system.
The nearly $16 million project would include the construction of 10 radio towers and a 172-mile loop of fiber optic cables that circumnavigates Grant County, opening the door to expanding residential broadband internet access in even the most hard-to-reach nooks and hollows.
But County Board Chairman Bob Keeney told the county supervisors last week that the county’s application did not make it through the U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee. The county had hoped to become one of 10 earmarked projects from Wisconsin’s Third District.
Keeney reported that staff in U.S. Rep. Ron Kind’s office said they would try to find grants or other federal funding that the county apply for instead.
“I’m a little disappointed, but there are still other federal opportunities that are being explored,” said Keeney. “The original idea was to use American Rescue Plan Act funding. We will explore other grant opportunities as well as see where the infrastructure legislation goes.”
As for the status of the project and whether it is now on hold, Keeney said the county has conduit on hand and it could get started yet this summer. He said the future of the project depends on inputs, the communication project timeline and other variables, but it still looks to be a three-to-five-year project.
The Grant County plan has evolved during a yearslong effort to overhaul its public safety communications system, which is vulnerable to failure.
A previous proposal presented to the board in January would utilize 13 telecommunications towers, two of which were deemed necessary to circumvent obstructions posed by hilly terrain. A fiber-optic-based system would obviate the need for the extra towers.
Laying cable also presents an opportunity to expand the county’s broadband capabilities and utilize about $10 million that county officials expect to receive under the American Rescue Plan Act to finance the effort.
An estimated 21% of Grant County residents lack access to broadband internet, according to a report published by Wisconsin Counties Association.
The proposed loop could accommodate connection speeds starting at either 20 or 80 gigabits per second, well above the Federal Communications Commission’s high-speed-internet standard of 25 megabits per second.