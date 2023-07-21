The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Robert L. Wilson, 38, of 649 W. 11th St., No. 1, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East 24th Street on a warrant charging first-degree harassment.
  • The theft of a $600 smartphone was reported at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
  • The theft of a bicycle worth $1,000 was reported at 1:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Elm Street.