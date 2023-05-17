A Dubuque man has been sentenced to five years in prison in relation to a crash that resulted in severe injuries.
Timothy J. Simon, 40, was given the sentence Monday in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of serious injury by reckless driving. Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley ordered the sentence.
Court documents state that officers responded to the area of Asbury and Hillcrest roads on May 22, 2022, after multiple crashes were reported.
Officers found Michael J. Curler, 52, of Dubuque, pinned under two vehicles that had crashed into the building at 1993 Asbury Road. The crash was caused by Simon, according to documents.
“Officers located Curler between the building and the two vehicles with severe lacerations to his forehead,” documents state. “...Curler was found to have both orbital bones fractured, a 12-centimeter laceration requiring sutures and fractures to his sinus bones.”
Curler was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment.
Just before that crash, Simon was involved in a three-vehicle crash at Pennsylvania Avenue and Northwest Arterial. Documents state that traffic camera footage shows Simon striking two vehicles and being “all over the roadway.”
Police said Simon showed signs of intoxication. Simon was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of a head injury.
Ryan Gallagher, of the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office, asked for the five-year prison sentence during Monday’s hearing.
“We believe the message needs to be sent to the community that this type of reckless driving behavior cannot be tolerated,” he said. “It shows a disregard for the community. We are extremely, extremely lucky this did not result in a fatality.”
Simon’s attorney, John Jacobsen, asked for a sentence of five years of probation, noting that he filed nine letters of support from Simon’s family, friends, coworkers and employers.
Jacobsen also said that Simon sought treatment immediately after the crashes and has maintained sobriety ever since.
“The offense could have been much worse, and it was unpleasant to say the least,” he said. “But that does not negate the work that Mr. Simon has done since that date.”
Simon also apologized for his actions, noting he had previously turned to alcohol when he struggled emotionally.
“I will continue my sobriety,” he said. “I know I have purpose in life, regardless of today’s outcome.”