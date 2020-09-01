A Dubuque man faces sexual abuse charges.
Erik L. Vo, 33, of 119 W. 23rd St., was arrested at 7 a.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging three counts of second-degree sexual abuse-statutory rape and lascivious acts with a child.
Court documents state that two girls in May reported that Vo had been touching them inappropriately since they were younger than age 12 at a local residence. The girls told authorities that they did not come forward due to embarrassment.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
A warrant was issued for Vo’s arrest on Aug. 25.