Dubuque’s public transportation system has resumed its downtown business shuttle service, the city announced today.
The Jule’s shuttle allows commuters to park in the Port of Dubuque and ride the bus to multiple stops located near downtown employers.
Shuttles run every 20 minutes during peak commute hours on Monday through Friday, according to a press release. Riders can obtain a full list of stops and pickup times by visiting CityOfDubuque.org/DowntownBusinessShuttle.
The release touts the shuttle as a service that helps "meet the parking needs of growing downtown businesses, while also helping residents cut parking costs associated with workday commutes."
The service, which is offered free of charge, had been temporarily suspended due to the lack of downtown workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.