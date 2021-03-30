A Dubuque felon on Monday pleaded guilty in federal court to two charges, including illegally possessing a firearm.
Nicholas C. Anderson, 32, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to charges of escape from custody and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He faces up to 15 years in prison and up to six years of supervised release after his prison time. There is no parole in the federal system.
Court documents and a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office state that Anderson was sentenced in 2017 to more than five years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. In September 2020, he left a “residential re-entry center” in Waterloo, Iowa, without authorization.
In January, he was arrested in the 3700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Dubuque on charges of first-degree burglary, assault while displaying a weapon, possession of stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and interference with official acts.
Court documents stated Andrea W. Alsup, 37, told authorities that Anderson had been “displaying and pointing a handgun at her in a threatening manner” for several days while staying at her apartment. Alsup told Anderson to leave.
Anderson began kicking Alsup’s door until it broke off its hinges, documents state. Anderson then punched Alsup and fled the scene.
Police arrested Anderson and found a stolen handgun wrapped in a black shirt. Anderson also had a handgun magazine in his pants pocket.