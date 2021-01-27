Building permits issued in Dubuque County in December 2020 with values of at least $50,000:
Single-family houses
- Brian R. and Krista M. Hancock, 2020 Creek Wood Drive, $525,000.
- Kivlahan Farms LC, 3417 Peach Tree Lane, $295,000.
- James F. and Janet M. Kress, 4455 Barnwood Lane, $260,000.
- Nick Meyer Construction LLC, 3456 Wagon Wheel Lane, $250,000.
- Nick Myer Construction LLC, 3458 Wagon Wheel Lane, $250,000.
Additions, alterations and conversions — residential
- Christopher A. Knapp, 1635 Justin Lane, $250,000. Finish attic space to be used as a master bedroom and walk-in closet.
- Connie G. Burbach Declaration of Trust, 1330 Valentine Drive, $450,000. Construct a 40’6”-by-75’6”, two-story addition.
- Eric B. Torrey, 2615 Pinard St., $50,000. Install a second-story addition above kitchen and gut and remodel entire house.
- Timothy J. Mueller, 2901 Hillcrest Road, $50,000. Construct a 315-square-foot, two-story addition with an 85-square-foot deck to existing house.
Additions, alterations and conversions — nonresidential and nonhousekeeping
Premier Bank, 2625 Northwest Arterial, $189,344. Interior renovation to convert open office space to individual private offices.