DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council members this week approved the first reading of an amendment allowing all-terrain and utility vehicles on certain streets in the city.
Council Members Jenni Ostwinkle Silva, Mike Oberbroeckling, Tom Westhoff and Jim Gibbs voted to approve the motion, while Mike English opposed it.
At the beginning of the discussion, Oberbroeckling explained what the public safety committee was considering when they discussed amending the ordinance.
“We were looking for a way to test this out — put our toe in the water so to speak,” he said. “I think it’s a good ordinance. The consternation comes from the resolution.”
The resolution, which the council took no action on at the meeting, sets six dates from June to September for ATV/UTV users to legally ride their vehicles on designated streets.
The selected dates coincide with Downtown Friday Night events as well as the Downtown Market, with some dates having times to legally ride from noon until 11 p.m., while others allow riders from sunrise to sunset. The dates are June 12 and 26, July 9 and 31, Aug. 28 and Sept. 25. The trial ordinance would be in effect until June 30, 2022.
ATV enthusiast Ashley Wohlers said while she didn’t disagree with the ordinance, she did with the resolution.
“With the proposed dates and times, I don’t think people will understand and there will be more fines than anything,” she said. “It almost feels like entrapment.”
Mayor Jim Heavens responded to Wohlers.
“I can tell you the council has spent a lot of time on this,” he said. “When you sit in our seat and have to weigh people who aren’t in favor of this ordinance with people who are, I guess I would ask, don’t you think it’s appropriate for the council to ask ATV folks to demonstrate to their fellow citizens and the council that this practice will be a safe one?”
Wohlers responded, “Safety is always our first and foremost priority. What’s going to happen if an Epworth resident comes into town on a date that isn’t on the resolution list? Are they going to be chased out?”
She suggested letting ATV users legally ride in Dyersville every Friday through Sunday.
Heavens asked if ATV riders could wait until 5 p.m. Fridays to allow heavy traffic flow to leave town.
“I wouldn’t put a time restriction on it,” Wohlers said. “A lot of people work four 10-hour days and have Fridays off.”
Police Chief Brent Schroeder weighed in when the question of fines came up.
“We are not out to write a lot of tickets, but it is our responsibility if the law is broken to help that from occurring,” he said. “We will take each case on a case-by-case basis.”
Council members passed the first reading, amending it to allow ATVs on Aquatic Drive, allowing users to drive to the aquatic center.
After the motion passed, Oberbroeckling said it was time to include ATV users in discussions.
City Administrator Mick Michel said at the next meeting council members will consider the second ordinance as amended. After that, a work session could be scheduled to discuss trial dates or parameters.