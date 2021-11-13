Dubuque Community Schools leaders are examining ways to help students who need a ride to class.
The district recently started piloting three morning bus routes to pick up students who otherwise would not have transportation to their schools. Meanwhile, officials are looking into other ways they can serve students for whom transportation is a barrier to coming to class.
“We have to address transportation because that is, sometimes, what we hear from parents and from also school people who work with parents — that is the reason why students are chronically absent,” said Shirley Horstman, the Dubuque district’s executive director of student services. “They can’t get to school because of whatever the challenge of that particular family is, so we need to work with our families to help figure out solutions to that barrier.”
Starting this month, the district is offering three loop bus routes that service the five Title I elementary schools — Audubon, Fulton, Lincoln, Marshall and Prescott. Title I schools have a high number of students from low-income backgrounds.
Elementary students who live within two miles of their school do not qualify for district busing, so the new loop route stops aim to serve students who live inside, but close to, those boundaries and cannot otherwise get to school. Drivers pick up students on the loop routes after they finish their morning runs, so students arrive at school a bit late but within 20 minutes of the start of the school day.
“We thought we need to do something to really help get good attendance habits going, and if transportation is a barrier, then let’s see if this makes a difference,” Horstman said.
The program stems from district leaders’ conversations about the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. As officials examined data, they noted that the Title I elementary schools had seen higher rates of chronic absenteeism in the past several years. That led to conversations about challenges some students face with attendance.
“It’s no surprise that children who are not in school don’t have the same amount of exposure to curriculum and opportunities to learn, so we need to get students establishing really good attendance habits,” Horstman said.
She said Dubuque’s geography can cause challenges with students getting to school if students’ routes to class take them up hills or bluffs, especially if the weather is rainy or snowy. Other families lack reliable transportation. Some parents work all night and aren’t home in the morning to take their children to school, or they have young children and don’t trust them to navigate major downtown streets.
In the first week of the new bus routes, drivers provided about 150 rides, Horstman said, noting that the number could include one student who rode the bus multiple times.
District leaders in the coming months will assess the pilot routes to see if they lead to increased attendance. Horstman said that as long as ridership is good, officials expect the routes to continue at least through the winter months.
“If we have good ridership, we may continue it all year,” she said. “It’s a pilot, so we’re watching the data. We’re watching how it goes, and we will evaluate that as we go forward.”
Officials also are looking into other options to help students get to school. District leaders have started meeting with officials from Regional Transit Authority to find a transportation solution for students who don’t attend Title I schools, particularly students who are homeless or whose families are living with someone else.
“We’ve only had one or two meetings so far, so we’re in the process of developing that,” Horstman said.
Chandra Ravada, director of RTA Region 8, said the agency will work with the district but noted that in order for students to receive rides, their families must reach out to RTA directly. The agency provides rides to the general public but can’t provide rides on behalf of the district, he said.
Ravada said that based on availability, RTA will do its best to accommodate students who need rides to school. Children ages 15 and younger currently can receive free rides through RTA.
Ravada said district leaders can help spread the word to families that if they don’t have access to a school bus, they have other transportation options such as RTA.
“Bottom line, we are all here for the public, and we need to help them,” he said.
The district’s efforts to address transportation barriers recently came up at a strategic planning session of the Dubuque Community School Board.
Board Member Anderson Sainci said this week that there is a “huge need” for students who have trouble getting to school because of transportation issues, especially during the winter months. Anything educators can do to address those barriers is a win for everyone, he said.
“It’s about school attendance and making sure students are at school learning with their peers,” Sainci said.