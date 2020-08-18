BELLEVUE, Iowa -- Iowa Department of Natural Resources will host a public open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the lodge patio at Bellevue State Park, 24668 U.S. 52.
Participants will discuss the recently completed forest stewardship plan for Big Mill Creek and Little Mill wildlife areas, according to a press release.
“This plan will guide the future management of the forest habitats on the wildlife areas, and gathering public input is an important step in the process of developing the final management plan,” said Curt Kemmerer, wildlife biologist for the Iowa DNR, in the release.
Copies of the plan and associated maps will be available.
Participants will be asked questions on potential exposure to COVID-19 prior to entry and will be encouraged, but not required, to wear a mask.