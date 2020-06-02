This morning was a quiet one for Dubuque County poll workers, with record-low in-person turnout for today's primary election.
As of 11 a.m., just 343 voters had turned up at the nine polling places dotting the county — not even 0.5% of the county's 69,800 registered voters.
That wasn't for lack of interest, though.
The county auditor's office announced that, as of 11 a.m., 17,053 voters -- more than 24% -- had submitted absentee ballots, either via mail or by doing curbside voting in advance of today. County and state officials pushed voting by mail as a way to cast ballots while staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our absentee ballots were more than we have ever even had during a general election," said Jenny Hillary, county deputy commissioner of elections.
For those voters who headed to the polls today, the auditor's office arranged for extensive social distancing and sanitation practices to help avoid an outbreak associated with the election.
Lori Long, who voted in person at the Historic Federal Building in Dubuque, said those made her feel considerably more comfortable.
"It was smooth sailing," she said, smiling behind a pale blue mask. "I would just rather go out in person. Honestly, I like it like this more."
Those precautions looked just a little different everywhere. At the United Automobile Workers Local 94 Hall in Dubuque, the poll worker distributing ballots stood behind plastic glass panes affixed to stands made of two-by-fours. These, she explained, were made by union members ahead of their annual officers election earlier in the spring.
On the floor were decals, provided by the Iowa Secretary of State's Office, identifying where a voter should stand if there was a line.
But there, and at many polling places, there was rarely more than one voter inside at a time.
After each voter inserted their paper ballot into the machine to count it, poll worker Lynn Lampe sprayed down the keys and touchscreen with sanitizer, then wiped them with a rag.
Lampe said he had been more nervous about working the polls again this year after seeing the public health measures.
In-person voting continues today until 9 p.m. today statewide. As Dubuque County's usual 35 precincts have been consolidated into nine polling places due to the pandemic, registered voters can consult the county auditor's website to find their location or check the card mailed to them by the auditor's office.
To find your polling place, you also can visit https://bit.ly/2yNcQNv.