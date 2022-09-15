ANDREW, Iowa — Jackson County authorities said they arrested an intoxicated man after he pointed a “handgun” at a sheriff’s department deputy.
The man’s name has not been released, and charges are pending, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states deputies responded to a residence in Andrew at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after the man’s wife called from a locked bathroom to say she was in fear for herself and her husband. The man had made “suicidal statements” and had cut his neck.
“Responding deputies learned that the male was in a mental health crisis and intoxicated,” the release states. “They learned that the male was in possession of a knife that he had used to cut himself and it was reported that there were no firearms in the residence.”
When deputies tried to make contact with the man, he exited the residence and “pointed a handgun at a deputy.”
“The deputy deployed a less-than-lethal weapon system and impacted the male one time,” states the release.
The man went back inside his residence, but then exited and was arrested. He was treated by medical personnel at the scene and then taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
“Investigators on scene recovered an air pistol and other evidence,” the release states.