GALENA, Ill. — Like many residents across the tri-state region, Beth Baranski, of Galena, relies on a well for a variety of domestic needs. She draws water to wash dishes, take a shower and brush her teeth.
But when a test of her well last year
detected elevated nitrate and chloride levels along with E. coli, she stopped drinking the water.
Baranski believes the contamination originated from her septic system, leaching into the groundwater following heavy rainstorms. That incident was not the first time she confronted the issue of water contamination in her community.
As a member of League of Women Voters of Jo Daviess County, Baranski has assisted for about a decade in efforts to better understand the region’s water system.
“We don’t really know enough about the hydrogeology here and how best to care for our groundwater as a result of that,” she said. “I’m on an adventure to learn more.”
In Jo Daviess County, state data shows about 33% of residents are served by a total of 3,100 wells, but state researchers said the figures underestimate the actual number.
An estimated 44% of residents in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin
obtain their water from an estimated 16,000 private wells.
Across the Mississippi River, estimated
well use varies, ranging from 19% of Dubuque County residents who draw water from about 1,500 known wells to 53% of Delaware County residents who utilize more than 2,400 wells.
Unlike people who receive water from public systems, which must meet federal quality standards, private well owners are left to oversee the safety of their own drinking water.
“Each well owner is kind of their own water utility manager,” said Kevin Masarik,
groundwater education
specialist at University of
Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Center for Watershed Science and Education. “If there is anything wrong, it’s up to them to decide what preventative measures or proactive measures they want to take.”
In the tri-state region, where much of the bedrock is porous, well users are at risk of drawing tainted groundwater.
Testing has confirmed the presence of nitrates and coliform bacteria, including
E. coli, that pose health risks to humans and animals.
Although experts recommend that property owners test their wells every year for nitrates and bacteria, very few do so — even when testing comes free of charge. Just 6% to 7% of private well owners in Iowa test annually, according to the state.
Scientists have conducted research in recent years to better assess the extent of contamination and the unique qualities of the region’s landscape in hopes of developing solutions.
“We just want to be thoughtful so that we can continue to have that option to get drinking water straight from the ground,” Baranski said.
HEALTH RISKS
When Laura Lee moved to
Potosi, Wis., in 2018, she had her two drinking wells tested.
The first, located in her late uncle’s homestead, was constructed in the 1940s and draws from a shallow, unprotected aquifer, while the second, installed in 2017, is deeper.
Both tests came back positive for coliform bacteria, and the older well contained E. coli.
“It makes me question some of the health problems my uncle was having,” Lee said.
She admits the veracity of the samples might have been compromised when she collected them, but ever since she received the results, Lee only drinks bottled water.
The presence of coliform bacteria in well water can indicate that a pathway for disease-causing organisms to penetrate the well casing exists, while E. coli signals recent fecal contamination, increasing the risk that harmful pathogens are present.
“Bacteria in the well can cause flu-like illnesses, leading to diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, cramps or fever,” wrote Sarah Yang, a toxicologist with Wisconsin Department of Health Services, in an email. “Young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to be
impacted than others.”
Because of this, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has not established a “safe” level of coliform bacteria in drinking water.
Meanwhile, nitrates at a concentration above the federal standard of 10 parts per million are considered unsafe. The tasteless and odorless chemical compound is not visible in water.
When ingested, it can impair the blood’s ability to carry oxygen and cause “blue baby syndrome” in infants. Studies also have found links between nitrate exposure and birth defects, colorectal cancer and thyroid disease.
“Everyone should avoid long-term use of (such) water for drinking and preparing foods that use a lot of water,” Yang wrote.
WELL TESTING
Lester Vondra, the owner of LV Laboratories in Lancaster, Wis., has tested private drinking water for
18 years. Customers send or deliver well water for analysis.
He conducts 10 to 15 tests per day, adding chemicals to jars and vials that change in color if coliform or nitrates are present.
“There are quite a few unsafe samples and at different levels of unsafeness,” Vondra said.
If a test detects coliform, he recommends “shocking” the well, wherein a high concentration of chlorine is flushed through the system to kill off bacteria.
“Once the casing of the well starts deteriorating, getting cracks in it, you’ll get surface bacteria in your well,” Vondra said. “Usually, we recommend digging a new well.”
Vondra lives south of Lancaster among cornfields. Before he purchased his home, he had its shallow drinking well tested.
The results indicated the water contained nitrates at about 25 parts per million, spurring him to install a reverse osmosis system that runs pressurized well water through a membrane to filter out contaminants.
Even when potential sources of contamination dot the landscape, it is not uncommon for people,
especially those who have used their wells without incident, to avoid testing for fear of the results.
“They’re thinking, maybe, what (they) don’t know isn’t going to hurt them,” Vondra said. “I’ve tested for a lot of older people, and it’ll come back unsafe, and they’ll say, ‘I’ve been drinking this for 50 years, and it’s never bothered me. What are you talking about?’”
Some fear he will send the test results to the state, which will force them to plug their well. That is not the case.
While Vondra has not observed an increase in the number of wells with tainted water, interest in well-testing is rising, he said.
In nearly all of Iowa’s 99 counties, sanitarians test water for nitrates and coliform at no charge through the state’s Grants to Counties Program.
Each county receives about $30,000 annually, but the program is inconsistently utilized, so unspent funds are redistributed among counties.
Delaware County utilizes the equivalent of 105% of its originally allocated funds annually, while Dubuque County is one of the state’s lowest, spending just 23%.
Dennis Lyons, administrator of the Delaware County Water and Sanitation Department, conducts an average of 450 tests per year.
“A quarter will come back high in bacteria and about the same number for nitrates,”
he said. “And maybe
5% would have E. coli.”
Well results gathered through the program are stored in a database, but gauging the full extent of contamination in the tri-state region
requires additional research. Several studies have been, or currently are being, conducted.
ASSESSING THE PROBLEM
Three southwest Wisconsin counties are working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey to assess groundwater quality, identify contamination sources and explore the relationship of those factors to local geology and structural features of private wells.
An impetus behind the Southwest Wisconsin Groundwater and Geology (SWIGG) study is to determine whether regulations regarding manure and nitrate application need to be tightened.
In 2018, the state approved targeted rules for 15 eastern Wisconsin counties, but they were not extended to other areas that also are prone to groundwater contamination on the basis that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources lacks sufficient information.
In 2018 and 2019, researchers sampled 840 wells in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties. A first analysis indicated that 42% of 301 wells were contaminated with coliform bacteria or nitrates in excess of federal standards. A later sample of 539 wells found that 27% were contaminated.
State Geologist Ken Bradbury said although the results are similar to findings from eastern Wisconsin, issuing a blanket generalization concerning southwest Wisconsin’s
vulnerability to groundwater contamination is difficult.
Part of the challenge stems from topography.
The region features karst geology, where the bedrock, often fractured, is water-soluble. As rocks dissolve, water carves conduits through which contaminants can enter the groundwater supply.
Another factor is the thickness of the soil above the bedrock, which can vary considerably, even across a single farm field.
“In the Driftless area, we have higher hills and deeper valleys, and we have the Wisconsin River with a sand- and gravel-filled valley,” Bradbury said. “We have multiple aquifers.”
Researchers from the University of Iowa documented similar findings in the Northeast Iowa Well Water Study, which analyzed tap water from 47 private wells in eight Iowa counties, including Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties. Nitrates were detected in excess of health standards in 28% of sampled wells, and coliform bacteria was present in 32%.
David Cwiertny, director of the Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination, said researchers intend to move forward with a study similar to SWIGG, wherein the team would identify contamination sources.
“I think it’s reasonable to assume that some of the problems they are seeing there are possible for the northeast region of Iowa because of the similar karst topography,” he said.
CONTAMINATION SOURCES
Scientists hope that identifying sources of contamination will assist in the development of programs to better reduce infiltration of groundwater.
Walt Kelly, section head for the groundwater science section of Illinois State Water Survey, said data collected in Jo Daviess County indicated that most groundwater samples were within federal nitrate limits, but that 36% of 44 samples tested above 3 parts per million, an indication of external contamination.
“Below that, we can’t always tell whether it is from a human source or just a natural source, especially in an agricultural area,” he said.
As part of the SWIGG study, two re-samplings of previously tested, contaminated wells indicated that 73% and 91% showed evidence of fecal contamination from multiple sources, including humans, swine and cattle.
The Wisconsin DNR identifies fertilizer and manure spreading as the primary sources of groundwater contamination statewide.
About 90% of the nitrate detected in groundwater has agricultural origins, according to data collected by researchers at UW-Stevens Point. Meanwhile, septic systems contribute 9%, and 1% comes from other sources.
The quantity of nitrates being
applied to cropland also has
steadily increased.
From 1964 to 2018, the pounds per acre applied to cornfields increased from 45 to 139, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Similar trends were observed for soybeans.
“It’s pretty clear where the nitrogen must be coming from,” Bradbury said. “Growing crops profitably requires fertilizer application, but it’s a dilemma for society.”
GENERATING SOLUTIONS
For some, coping with nitrates in drinking water is an inevitable consequence of living in America’s breadbasket.
Julie Veach, a rural Maquoketa, Iowa, farmer, had her well tested in January after moving to a new home.
The 160-foot well tested positive for nitrates at 15 parts per million.
“We weren’t surprised,” she said. “We’ve had issues with high nitrates in the past where we lived before. It’s nothing new to us, I guess. Any time you live around where there is a lot of crop ground, it’s always possible you’re going to have high nitrates.”
The family installed a reverse osmosis system.
But Silvia Secchi, a professor in the Department of Geographical and Sustainability Sciences & Public Policy Center at the University of Iowa, worries for those who rely upon wells but lack the financial means to remedy their contaminated systems.
“The Grants to Counties Program can help you drill a new well and plug your well, but it won’t install a filter,” she said.
Looking to residents to implement expensive treatment solutions is unreasonable, according to the Environmental Working Group — a Washington, D.C., health and environmental advocacy organization — which has proposed a toughening of state policies that would require agricultural operations in Iowa to implement best-management practices.
The group also recommended the state require all counties to test private wells for contaminants and provide private well owners who experience contamination from external parties with legal recourse through nuisance laws.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, doubts an appetite exists in the Legislature for such an approach.
“We need to really look at this on a watershed basis,” he said. “What is the capacity for a given watershed for animal agriculture? How do we … empower local stakeholders in given watersheds to come up with a system to match what the land and water support?”
Experts say solutions will require the backing of farmers and communities alike, especially in the currently depressed agricultural economy where operations consolidate as farmers bow to financial pressures.
Results from the SWIGG study prompted the creation of a legislative task force that spent one year devising recommendations to improve state water quality.
A 13-bill package calls for
$10 million in appropriations to finance water-quality measures. It passed the Assembly but was not taken up by the state Senate before the body postponed its final floor session in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gaining traction in Wisconsin is the Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grant program, which awards up to $750,000 to producer-
led groups to work on projects that have the potential to prevent and reduce runoff from farm fields.
The Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance launched in 2017, and its members implement conservation measures such as cover crop planting.
Dennis Busch, senior scientist at the University of Wisconsin-
Platteville’s Pioneer Farm, said economics also drive the adoption of best-management practices that can reduce fertilizer leaching and runoff.
“Whatever we’re
applying that’s not being taken up by the crop … that means it’s not there for the plant, and that can cost the producer yield and money,” he said.
Some are long-standing methods, such as applying manure when the ground is cool. Innovations like the use of ammonium fertilizer, which is less prone to leaching, are gaining traction, Busch said.
But Masarik, the groundwater education specialist at UW-Stevens Point, said the landscape ultimately can undermine such efforts.
“In a lot of these places, even the best management practices may not be enough to keep groundwater below the drinking water standards for contaminants like nitrate,” he said. “Sometimes, our best isn’t good enough.”
Ultimately, one of the most effective things a concerned property owner can do is repeatedly test a well, said Russell Tell, senior environmental specialist with Iowa DNR.
“If someone never tests their well and someone applies manure on the farm next to them … and they test their well and the well comes back unsafe, they can’t blame it on the manure because they have no historical basis to prove their well was ever safe,” he said. “That’s where water testing really becomes important.”