Amy Kafer feared she would grow too attached to her foster child, but the person she should have worried about was her biological son, Spencer.
“Why?” the 6-year-old asked as he played on the floor with blocks and cars this week in their cozy Dubuque home.
“Because you are far too excited to be a big brother,” she said.
“I want to,” he whimpered.
“But guess what?” Amy asked. “On Friday at 9:15, nobody can ever take Jayceon away from us. Because he’ll be your brother forever.”
Amy, 40, long had imagined she would have three kids, but after she and her husband, Dave Kafer, 43, struggled to conceive a second child, they looked into adoption.
They discovered that private adoptions can cost tens of thousands of dollars. An alternative route, becoming a licensed foster family with the state with the intent of adopting, exposed them to the expansive need for families willing to open their homes to children in need. They accepted Jayceon Smith, 4, on April 21, two days after they were approved to foster.
On Friday, Jayceon appeared in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County, where he became a permanent member of the Kafer clan and took its last name.
The gathering brought together two other families who also finalized pending adoptions. The event, which the court hosts annually in recognition of National Adoption Month, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic stressed the state’s foster care system. Faced with job losses, school building closures and a deadly pathogen, fewer families opened their homes. But the need for placements remained, and the system has yet to rebound.
From October 2019 to October 2021, the number of licensed foster and adoptive families in northeastern Iowa decreased from 352 to 294.
“The number of licensed families is definitely lower,” said Christa Hefel, a recruiter at Four Oaks, an agency that contracts with the Iowa Department of Human Services to oversee the licensing and support of foster and adoptive families. “Children still need to be adopted.”
THE LAST HEARING
Friday’s hearings marked the end of monthslong legal proceedings that are paradoxically intended to avert adoption.
After an abused or neglected child is removed from his or her home, reunification with families of origin or placement with extended relatives becomes the ultimate goal.
“Most studies have shown that kids do better mentally and emotionally in parental care if they can be maintained in a safe environment,” said Josh Vander Ploeg, assistant Dubuque County attorney.
Parents are offered classes and therapy, but if the state determines that a return to custody would compromise the child’s well-being, county attorneys will initiate proceedings to terminate parental rights.
Vander Ploeg concurrently oversees between 200 to 250 “child in need of assistance” and termination cases. Once rights are terminated, the children can be adopted.
JAYCEON ADAPTS
Amy said case workers told her that Jayceon experienced little contact with his parents, often being sequestered to a room where he watched television.
“My mom was lost,” Jayceon said.
When he moved in with the Kafers, Jayceon struggled to communicate and became aggressive around large groups of kids — spitting, screaming and biting. He had been removed from day care twice.
Speech therapy helped a lot, said Amy, who is an administrative assistant at Dubuque Senior High School. Dave works as a library paraprofessional at Kennedy Elementary School.
The Kafers promised to send Jayceon’s biological parents periodic updates and pictures of the boy, but the biological parents stopped communicating. Amy maintains contact with Jayceon’s grandfather.
“When he gets older, he is going to figure things out,” she said. “I want him to know where he came from.”
That the Kafers adopted a Black child does not faze Amy, but she already is learning about the nuances of an interracial home, starting with the purchase of hair products tailored to Jayceon’s needs and locating a barber who knows how to cut the boy’s hair.
The Kafers are fostering two other boys. If they can adopt them, they will. Otherwise, they will continue to foster.
“It’s been the most rewarding thing we’ve done,” Amy said. “We just feel like we’re really lucky.”
BROTHERS
Jayceon stands tall for his age, nearly the height of Spencer. He scampered across the courtroom Friday after the judge granted his parents’ petition for adoption. Standing side by side, the boys were transfixed by the microphones that rested on a hearing table.
“Banana, banana, banana,” Spencer boomed into one.
His little brother roared back, pretending to be an animal.
“Jayceon Thomas Kafer,” Spencer said.
Jayceon growled.
“Jayceon’s a silly goose,” Spencer said. “He might actually be a moose.”
Spencer broke into a fit of giggles.