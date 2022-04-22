Local experts say opportunities abound to take small steps toward being more environmentally friendly.
As the world marks Earth Day today, here are 10 steps that local experts said area residents can take to move toward greater sustainability.
Reduce. Reuse. Then, recycle. Ken Miller, administrator of Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency, noted that the oft-repeated adage “reduce, reuse, recycle” also indicates the priority that each of those actions take. That means it is important first to reduce waste by buying less, then to reuse what you have and then to recycle what you can.
He noted that his agency offers a household hazardous waste collection service and that items collected such as paint and unopened cleaning products and automotive chemicals are kept onsite so the public can come pick them out and take them home at no cost.
“That way, it can be used up rather than shipping it out as a waste,” Miller said.
Recycle the right things. Bev Wagner, the solid waste agency’s education and communication coordinator, noted the importance of not just recycling but doing so correctly. Recycling items improperly can create more work for recycling center staff, but it also can contaminate other recyclable goods.
The solid waste agency also accepts electronics for recycling. Those items contain resources such as copper, gold and other materials that can be reused, Wagner said. They also take up a lot of space in landfills.
“We fill a semi every two weeks with recycling for electronics, so that’s a lot of space that we’re saving by not putting it into the landfill,” Wagner said.
Plan your meals. Gina Bell, sustainable community coordinator for City of Dubuque, said meal planning can reduce food waste. That could include not planning a meal for every night so you can eat leftovers in the fridge.
Shopping at a farmers market also is an environmentally friendly choice, Bell said. The food sold there hasn’t had to travel as far, and the money stays in the local economy.
Ride the bus. Or your bike. Or walk. With the weather warming up, residents have more options to walk or bike places rather than driving, Bell said. Or you can opt to take public transportation, even if it’s just one trip a week.
“It’s these small shifts that can have a big impact, especially if a lot of people do them,” Bell said.
Grow your own food. Wagner noted that growing your own food can help reduce waste because it reduces the amount of packaging being used.
And if you do opt to garden, there are ways to make that practice more sustainable, too, said Ray Kruse, food systems program coordinator for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach for Dubuque County. That includes composting or using biodegradable items such as coffee grounds or shredded leaves in your garden. Using mulch creates an organic fertilizer and can help prevent soil erosion.
Buy recyclable items. Kruse noted ways in his life that he has made an effort to buy recyclable items. During a recent home improvement project, he and his wife opted to put a metal roof and siding on their house because they knew it could be recycled eventually.
That mindset also can extend to smaller items. If you’re at the grocery store and can buy juice in a paper container or a plastic container, the plastic container is the one that can be recycled, Wagner said.
“The whole idea is to think it through a little bit and not just buy for convenience,” Wagner said.
Change your yard habits. Kruse also noted ways residents can be more sustainable in caring for their lawns. While many residents like to keep the grass in their yards short, the Kentucky bluegrass on many local lawns stays greener longer if allowed to grow to 3 inches in height, and it cuts down on the amount of mowing needed. Using less pesticide and fertilizer and planting prairie gardens also are options.
Donate old clothes. Paul Schultz, president of Green Dubuque, recommended finding ways to reuse clothing rather than throwing it away, such as taking those items to a resale shop or giving them a second life as a rag.
“It’s seeing this piece as belonging in a better place that is not going to cause as much pollution,” he said.
Adjust your thermostat. Schultz also recommended adjusting your thermostat as an environmentally friendly step. If you leave the house for a week or two in the winter, turn it down while you’re away. In the colder months, set the temperature a bit cooler and wear a sweater. In the summer, set it a bit higher and wear lighter clothes.
Get outside. Schultz also noted that an essential piece of caring for the environment is to spend time out in nature to cultivate a sense of connection with and responsibility for it.
“We love what we know, and we protect what we love, so if we’re talking about care of the Earth, we have to know it,” he said.