DARLINGTON, Wis. — Lafayette County supervisors recently unanimously voted to join the list of counties in Wisconsin supporting having an advisory referendum that backs a constitutional amendment to limit corporate campaign contributions.
The vote came after a presentation by Bill Holland, of Monroe.
Wearing a mask as he made his presentation, the native of Gratiot told the supervisors that “now is the time to stop political corruption.”
The 2010 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission essentially opened the door to unlimited political spending by corporations and unions.
Holland said 20 states already passed an advisory referendum to limit corporate campaign contributions, including Illinois. He also said 3.2 million Wisconsinites support holding the advisory referendum.
The resolution says that only human beings are endowed with the constitutional right to free speech under the First Amendment — not corporations, unions, nonprofits or other state or federally chartered entities.
It also says money, in the form of payments or donations to campaign contributions made by entities or groups other than people, is not speech, and therefore, limiting political contributions and spending for entities or groups other than people is not equivalent to limiting speech.