Mississippi River
Buy Now

Sandbars are seen as a barge moves along the Mississippi River in Dubuque on Monday.

 JESSICA REILLY

Meteorologists say a prolonged bout of rainless days in the tri-state area that has local farmers concerned and neighborhood yards turning brown could go on for some time.

So far in June, the Dubuque area has seen about 0.43 inches of rain, far below normal rainfall amounts for the month which would typically see about 3.18 inches accumulated by this time.