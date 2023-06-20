Meteorologists say a prolonged bout of rainless days in the tri-state area that has local farmers concerned and neighborhood yards turning brown could go on for some time.
So far in June, the Dubuque area has seen about 0.43 inches of rain, far below normal rainfall amounts for the month which would typically see about 3.18 inches accumulated by this time.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Tom Philip said about 11.77 inches of rain have fallen in the Dubuque area since the start of the year, far below what is considered a healthy amount.
“Normally, we should have 16.68 inches,” Philip said. “It’s not necessarily good at this point in the game.”
Philip said the first half of 2022 saw similarly low levels of precipitation. From Jan. 1 to June 18 last year, about 11.99 inches of rain fell in the Dubuque area.
The U.S. Drought Monitor currently categorizes nearly all of the tri-state area as under a moderate drought. Under that designation, officials say some damage to crops and pastures will occur, water shortages to local streams and reservoirs are imminent and water-use restrictions are recommended.
For local farmers, the lack of rain is beginning to have an impact on their crops.
“It’s getting to be a real concern,” said Joe Heinrich, who operates a crop and livestock farm near Maquoketa. “If we don’t start getting some rain in the next few weeks, the crops are going to suffer.”
So far, drought conditions have already impacted local crops. Reports from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship state that corn crops rated as being in good or excellent condition decreased from 77% from May 22 to May 28, to 70% from June 5 to June 11.
Heinrich said the drought conditions also will impact local livestock, as pastures will continue to dry out unless some rain relief comes soon.
That relief is not likely, Philip said.
“Unfortunately, it’s looking dry for the next week or so,” Philip said. “We’ve got some chances for rain in our forecast but nothing that will provide a good soaking.”
The lack of rain also contributes to low levels on the Mississippi River. The river level in Dubuque Monday was 7.9 feet, down from 9.5 feet on June 7.
Those drought conditions could persist throughout the summer. The most recent seasonal drought outlook conducted by the National Weather Service estimates that drought conditions in Eastern Iowa will persist up to Sept. 30.
If that prediction comes true, it won’t just be farmers who are negatively affected.
Ray Kruse, food systems program coordinator for the Dubuque County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office, said most Eastern Iowa lawns can only go about four to six weeks without precipitation before grass starts to die off.
“They just go dormant to deal with these types of conditions,” Kruse said. “Once they get past that is when they start to see some drought related damage.”
Kruse said residents interested in maintaining their lawn are recommended to give their yards a one-time thorough watering to help it last through the summer.