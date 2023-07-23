As the start of a new school year approaches, Dubuque Community School District Transportation Manager Ernie Bolibaugh is doing the math and coming up short.
The district still needs about five school bus drivers to ensure its more than 60 daily bus routes are covered, and with a licensure and certification process that usually takes over a month to complete, he said the district probably won’t have enough regular drivers when school begins Aug. 23.
It’s a familiar refrain for schools, who have watched the shortage of bus drivers become steadily more acute in recent years despite persistent advertising campaigns, using everything from online job postings to large banners on the sides of parked school buses.
Recommended for you
In response, local districts are employing tactics that range from increasing wages for coaches who can double as bus drivers to consolidating routes to ease the problem.
“Even outside of the shortage we’ve experienced in the past couple years, it’s always been a priority, and that will not change, I don’t think, at any time in my career,” said Western Dubuque Community Schools Superintendent Dan Butler. “It’s a significant undertaking just to operate our transportation on a daily basis and get our students to and from school safely each day.”
Filling gaps, finding efficiencies
The driver shortage impacts both regular and substitute drivers, Bolibaugh said, so to cover routes this fall, the district will turn to other staff who have commercial driver’s licenses.
“We fill (positions) with our custodians and our mechanic staff and our office staff and our dispatcher staff,” Bolibaugh said. “That really shortens us up for emergency situations when those come up, and we really hate to do that, but we do what we need to. Everybody drives.”
Maquoketa (Iowa) Community School District Transportation Director Scott Hansen said he found himself hopping behind the wheel to fill in for a bus driver two to three times per week during the most recent school year.
Butler said the need for drivers is particularly prevalent in a geographically vast district like Western Dubuque, which spans more than 550 square miles and runs 32 bus routes daily.
He noted many mechanics and maintenance staff have earned or are in the process of earning their commercial driver’s licenses, and transportation staff are always working to consolidate routes based on the district’s student population.
Combining routes is also top of mind in Maquoketa, where the district is still short two bus drivers to cover its eight daily routes, according to Superintendent Tara Notz.
“Right now, we do a lot of stops, because we want to meet the needs of our families and be as flexible as we can,” she said. “We may need to reduce the number of pickup points and have some more centralized locations.”
In the Dubuque district, Bolibaugh said all families whose children are eligible to ride the bus have been sent a survey to let district officials know whether or not they plan to do so, information that he and his team can use to build more efficient routes.
Activities and athletics need drivers, too
Beyond daily routes, one of a district’s biggest challenges can be finding drivers to transport students to extracurricular activities and athletic events.
Bolibaugh said the Dubuque district previously employed enough substitute drivers to handle most activities, but in the past few years, activities that leave during regular afternoon route times have necessitated more-expensive charter buses because at those times, no drivers employed by the school are available.
Bellevue (Iowa) Community School District Superintendent Tom Meyer is considering getting licensed to drive a school bus, as are other district staff, largely to serve as substitute drivers or help transport students to activities. Some coaches who are certified to drive a bus will do so, or will drive other vehicles to transport student athletes to events.
“At this point, we are handling everything, but we are very short-staffed,” Meyer said. “Our substitute drivers are very limited, and replacing drivers as they retire is an issue as well ... I consider ourselves fairly fortunate, compared to other districts, but it’s all relative. It doesn’t matter if you’re short one driver or five drivers. You’re still short.”
Both Maquoketa and Southwestern Wisconsin school districts have begun offering coaches additional pay if they also become certified and serve as bus drivers. Southwestern Superintendent John Costello said one coach is currently certified to drive a bus, with two more currently working on obtaining the proper licensure.
The Southwestern district purchased eight school buses this year to own and operate itself, rather than contracting with an outside transportation provider, and Costello said when the year starts, the district will have about 15 certified drivers to cover its six daily routes.
“I believe it’s going to be able to provide us a little more (financial) flexibility to be able to control the drivers ... and they’re going to be making more money than they were, per hour,” he said of the switch in bus ownership. “That was all factored into our estimated cost savings. We’re looking at saving close to $60,000 to $70,000 per year by owning our own buses.”
Dennis Wills, transportation director for the Galena (Ill.) school district, said district officials also have already filled all the needed drivers for their 10 daily routes and three midday preschool routes for this fall.
“We’ve been pretty fortunate in Galena, because we’ve had a group of loyal, good drivers that have been with us quite a while,” he said. “This year, one driver retired, but we had a guy waiting in the wings to come on who had retired from a custodial position and already had his license as a substitute driver, so now he’s coming on full time ... Small town communities, I think, definitely have an advantage because people want to help their schools.”
Shifting hours
WARCO Transportation provides busing for six school districts in southwest Wisconsin: Platteville, Potosi, Cassville, River Ridge, Highland and Dodgeville. President Tom Hoffman said staffing shortages mean the company will likely need to share drivers among districts this fall.
He noted that the time frame during which drivers are asked to work is often not conducive for people’s schedules, especially for those seeking a full-time job.
Bolibaugh agreed.
“Our core employee has always been early retirees or semi-retirees looking for extra hours,” he said. “There’s just not that many early retirees anymore ... and that’s really put a crunch on who we can get in our pool of drivers.”
He said the Dubuque district is considering a variety of avenues to create more full-time bus driver positions.
Currently, each route includes two runs in the morning and two in the afternoon, accounting for about five hours of work. Bolibaugh said officials have toyed with the idea of adding a “third tier” run to some routes — which could reduce the number of route drivers needed — and bring drivers up to full-time. That also would require adjusting school start and end times.
Another idea would involve combining positions such as bus drivers and food service workers to create full-time positions for those who need the work hours and benefits.
“I know there’s other districts who are starting to offer medical benefits for those who are doing part-time regular runs, and that’s maybe where we’re going to end up sometime, but that’s going to drive up the cost a lot,” Bolibaugh said.