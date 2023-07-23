07212023-busdrivers1-jr.jpg
A sign displayed on a Dubuque Community School District bus along U.S. 20 near Old Highway Road in Dubuque solicits bus drivers.

 JESSICA REILLY

As the start of a new school year approaches, Dubuque Community School District Transportation Manager Ernie Bolibaugh is doing the math and coming up short.

The district still needs about five school bus drivers to ensure its more than 60 daily bus routes are covered, and with a licensure and certification process that usually takes over a month to complete, he said the district probably won’t have enough regular drivers when school begins Aug. 23.

