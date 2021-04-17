MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester woman originally charged in connection with the discovery of 151 marijuana plants recently pleaded guilty and was sentenced on other charges.
Shayla K. Cole, 27, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Delaware County to 30 days in jail for convictions of possession of methamphetamine and of marijuana, as well as multiple probation violations. Charges of failure to affix a drug stamp and possession with intent to deliver marijuana were dismissed.
Margaret J. Nueton, 67, also of Manchester, faces both of those charges, as well as possession of meth and of drug paraphernalia.
Police began investigating the Cole and Nueton residence after a “concerned citizen” reported an illegal grow operation in August 2019, according to court documents. An officer went to an adjacent city-owned property and “observed the marijuana grow with (his) own eyes.”
Authorities reported finding 151 marijuana plants “that were still planted to the ground” as well as “several other stalks that had been cut down prior to the search warrant.” Meth and marijuana were found in the home.
Nueton’s next court hearing is set for June 2.