Local residents are being asked to weigh in about desired behavioral health services for children.
Mental Health and Disability Services of the East Central Region leaders have launched an online survey for residents of the region’s nine counties. Those counties include Dubuque, Delaware and Jones.
The three-minute survey will ask which services for children respondents believe are important. Responses will be used to guide region leaders as they enact provisions of a law passed in 2019 designed to broaden access to children’s mental health services.
The survey is open until Feb. 1, and the plan for children’s services will be implemented beginning July 1.
To participate in the survey, visit https://bit.ly/2OetVoj.