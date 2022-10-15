PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- University of Wisconsin-Platteville has received a $1.3 million grant to help diverse, low-income and first-generation students prepare for doctoral studies. 

UW-P received a McNair Scholars Program grant, with $261,888 to be given annually over a five-year period. The U.S. Department of Education’s Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program provides higher education institutions with grants "for projects designed to support diverse, first-generation, low-income students with effective preparation for doctoral studies," a press release states.

