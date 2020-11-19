A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to probation for hitting his neighbor with a baseball bat and causing an injury to a police officer.
Matthew P. Oberman, 33, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two years of probation after pleading guilty to charges of assault while displaying a weapon and interference with official acts and a warrant charging probation violation.
Court documents state that Oberman struck Cory W. Straub, of 1848 White St., with a small, silver baseball bat on Aug. 18 after accusing Straub of stealing his cat. Straub denied taking the animal. Oberman struggled while being arrested, causing Officer Gary Pape Jr. to sustain an abrasion to his left knee.