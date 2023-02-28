Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Authorities said fire destroyed a shed and its contents Sunday in rural Shullsburg.
Firefighters responded at about 4:45 p.m. to 6660 Lafayette County E, according to Shullsburg Fire Chief Jason Ubersox. The shed contained vehicles and equipment.
“(The structure) was fully engulfed when we arrived, and the shed and its contents were a total loss,” Ubersox said. “Once we arrived on scene, our focus shifted to protecting adjacent buildings.”
Ubersox noted that “one firefighter was treated on the scene for exhaustion by Shullsburg EMS.”
He said the monetary damage of the fire had not yet been determined.
“The cause is unknown at this time but not suspicious,” Ubersox said. “More than likely, it was electrical in nature.”
Mutual aid was provided by Benton, Darlington and Gratiot fire departments.
