A local economic development organization estimates that Dubuque County’s unemployment rate has ballooned to nearly 21%, as businesses are hammered by impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county’s rate stood at just 3.4% in February, according to state data.
The new estimate of 20.8% was provided Thursday to the Telegraph Herald from Greater Dubuque Development Corp., based on unemployment claims filed with the state. Iowa Workforce Development isn’t slated to release April unemployment figures for Dubuque County until at least late May.
Nearly 950 Dubuque County workers filed new unemployment claims in the week ending Saturday, according to information provided Thursday by GDDC.
There have been nearly 9,800 such claims in the county since March 15.
More than 3.8 million people filed new unemployment claims nationwide last week. About 30.3 million have filed for jobless benefits in six weeks.
Loren Rice, an associate professor of accounting and business at Clarke University in Dubuque, is concerned about the current state of affairs and unsure of what will happen next.
“This is a really dire time,” said Rice. “And it is really difficult to predict or understand what is going on because it is not all about economics. It is more about the virus.”
Iowa Workforce Development reported 28,827 initial unemployment claims for the week ending Saturday, while the number of continuing claims was nearly 171,000,
Wisconsin officials reported about 50,000 new claims last week. During that same week last year, fewer than 5,000 claims were filed.
In Illinois, officials reported 81,596 new unemployment claims.
HISTORIC COLLAPSE
The swift economic decline already is among the worst the Dubuque region has seen.
“Right now, what the numbers tell us, is that there is more unemployment now than what we saw during the last recession,” said Kristin Dietzel, vice president of workforce solutions for GDDC. “And we are definitely starting to approach what we saw back in the 1980s.”
During the Great Recession, which started in December 2007, and its aftermath, Dubuque County’s unemployment rate peaked at around 8% in the spring of 2010.
Meanwhile, significant job cuts by Dubuque Packing Co. and John Deere Dubuque Works resulted in an unemployment rate that reached 23% in 1983, the highest level in the nation at the time.
Rice said comparisons to the Great Depression are difficult to make, largely because that crisis was defined by how long it lasted. In the case of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is hard to forecast the duration.
In an ideal scenario, Rice said, consumers will rush to spend their money once the economy reopens. Some business restrictions in 77 Iowa counties — including Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties but not Dubuque County — will ease starting today.
Rice noted that federal stimulus checks and beefed-up unemployment benefits could increase consumer confidence.
However, he is concerned that the influence of COVID-19 will linger.
“The doomsday scenario is that, no matter how much money the government gives to citizens, they’ll still be afraid of catching the virus, so they won’t go out and spend,” he said.
Rice also believes that efforts to reopen the economy too quickly could have devastating consequences. Businesses might be forced to shutter again if reopening initiatives result in the increased spread of COVID-19. A second round of shutdowns could have a psychological impact on consumers, he said.
REASONS FOR HOPE?
There are some positive signs of stabilization in Dubuque County.
Dietzel noted that the 948 new unemployment claims filed in the week ending Saturday represented a decrease of about 8% compared to the prior week.
And not everyone filing new unemployment claims has lost their job completely. Dietzel noted that those who are furloughed or have had a reduction in hours also can apply for benefits.
The numbers obtained by GDDC show some sectors have been hit harder than others.
In the week ending Saturday, there were 221 Dubuque County workers from the health care and social assistance sector who filed new claims. The manufacturing sector was also among the hardest hit, with 100 new claims.
Dietzel said these industries face different paths toward recovery.
“I think the health care sector will hopefully rebound quickly as restrictions are lifted on elective procedures and people are more comfortable resuming regular appointments,” she said.
The manufacturing industry, on the other hand, might not see an uptick in orders until a broader economic turnaround occurs.
Locally, John Deere Dubuque Works has announced layoffs and a coming temporary shutdown, and Flexsteel Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that it would close its Dubuque manufacturing facility, perhaps as soon as June.
Dietzel said displaced workers can increase their odds of landing a new job by diversifying their skill set. And while higher-education institutions have closed their buildings, they are offering new virtual training options amid the pandemic.
“There is a lot of value in education and retraining,” Dietzel said. “I cannot emphasize that enough.”