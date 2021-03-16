MINERAL POINT, Wis. – Authorities are investigating after Iowa County officials received an early morning bomb threat for the building that houses Mineral Point’s city hall, library and opera house.
A social media post by the City of Mineral Point states that the threat was received at 5 a.m.
The building was searched and secured by Mineral Point police, with help from Dane County Hazardous Devices Unit , Mineral Point Fire Department and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department, according to the post.