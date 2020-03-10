PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Five people were arrested on drug charges in Grant County over the last several weeks as the result of a long-term investigation into the distribution of narcotics in southwest Wisconsin, officials announced today.
The Richland Iowa Grant Drug Task Force and Platteville police arrested Platteville residents Melissa Carroll, 35, and Brandon Loken, 30, on Feb. 9 after a search of a vehicle and a residence.
A press release states that Carroll and Loken both are charged with delivery of methamphetamine, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of meth with intent to deliver, and a probation violation. Carroll also is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Feb. 19, the law enforcement agencies searched a motel room in Lancaster and arrested Justin Taylor, 36, of Lancaster, on charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.
On March 3, another Platteville residence was searched. Joseph Forbes, 31, and Nicholas Forbes, 25, were arrested after authorities said they found drugs and paraphernalia inside.
Nicholas Forbes faces charges possession of heroin, possession of meth, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug-trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.
Joseph Forbes faces charges of paraphernalia and heroin possession, as well as maintaining a drug-trafficking place.