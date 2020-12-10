A man pulled over near Dubuque with more than 1 pound of meth recently was sentenced to nearly 15 years in federal prison.
Tyson R. Wahlen, 34, of Dodgeville, Wis., was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to 14 years, 10 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He faced up to life in prison after being convicted of that charge.
He also must serve five years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Wahlen initially was charged in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County, but those charges were dismissed in lieu of the federal prosecution.
According to court documents, Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies stopped Wahlen’s vehicle on Dec. 3, 2019, for speeding on U.S. 61/151 near Lake Eleanor Road. A sheriff’s department K-9 indicated there were drugs in the vehicle. An ensuing search recovered packages containing a combined 1.3 pounds of meth, 4 grams of marijuana, two pipes and a digital scale, documents state.
Wahlen stated he planned to distribute the meth seized by law enforcement and that he had a source in Des Moines who “fronted him” the drugs, documents state.