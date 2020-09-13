Dubuque City Council members recently approved awarding $53,695 in support grants to local nonprofit organizations.
Council members approved $10,739 grants for five Dubuque organizations as part of its Nonprofit Support Grant program. The funds were received by the city as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The recipients and the benefiting initiatives are:
- Catholic Charities of Archdiocese of Dubuque, Operation Help
- Convivium Urban Farmstead, free Take N' Bake meals
- Four Mounds Foundation, HEART Build Dubuque
- Opening Doors, staff support
- Steeple Square, Marita Theisen Childcare Center