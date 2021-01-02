A recent study by Dubuque County staff confirmed that some roads near the newly opened Southwest Arterial have seen significant surges in traffic.
From Nov. 16 to 23, 748 vehicles went over traffic counters at the intersection of Olde Davenport and Schueller Heights roads, south of the arterial. That represents a 102% increase compared to a study of the same duration conducted at that spot in 2017, County Engineer Anthony Bardgett told the county Board of Supervisors recently.
Another counter on Olde Davenport just south of where the arterial ends recorded 1,571 vehicles — a 62% increase over the count from three years earlier.
“I was fairly surprised by the increase in traffic on the roads,” Bardgett said.
The study was triggered by complaints from residents on and around Olde Davenport Road regarding a surge in traffic since the Southwest Arterial opened. They reported that many drivers — including of semi-tractor trailers — have used the road as a shortcut to get from the arterial to U.S. 52.
Bardgett reported that at the Olde Davenport-Schueller Heights intersection, 18% of the traffic during last month’s study period was commercial shipping trucks.
The concern is Olde Davenport was not built to, and has not been maintained to, handle that level of truck traffic. Bardgett found that the time saved taking the shortcut was 10 minutes.
“We all knew there was something going on out there with truck traffic,” he said. “And 10 minutes in business is worth something. That’s a point taken. But to handle that, we would have had to do a much different type of project — purchasing right of way, widening the road, adding shoulders, a lot of things. ... If we continue at this rate, we’re going to deteriorate those roads very quickly.”
So, Bardgett recommends an axle embargo on the road, which would prohibit the large trucks from using the route.
He acknowledged that enforcing it would be challenging.
“(Law) enforcement doesn’t really have the capacity,” Bardgett said. “The best thing we can do is try to work with Google Maps to get them to filter out freight traffic around. We’ve also spoken with some area truck companies — one specifically who were using that route quite a bit — and they’ve changed that. But without some legal requirement out there, they can keep running it all they want.”
County Supervisor Dave Baker — who worked in the trucking industry before his election — said he thought an axle embargo would lead to a fair amount of self-enforcement from drivers.
“If we embargo those roads, except for local deliveries, most of the professional drivers will abide by that, and the good companies won’t route their trucks through that,” he said. “They don’t want to be violating the law. Right now, they’re not. Long-haulers coming through there, if they see the sign, they’re not going to risk getting pulled over.”
The three county supervisors indicated their intention to take up the embargo in a meeting in the new year, as Harley Pothoff replaces Baker on the board.
Baker said that Pothoff probably would have some good insight to offer, given his long career with the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, including serving as a road patrol captain.
On a related note, county staff also conducted a traffic count study on Christoph Road north of Dyersville at the same time as the counts near the Southwest Arterial.
Staff reported a 79% increase in traffic on Christoph compared to 2017. Of that, 48% was truck traffic.
That, Bardgett explained, was due largely to BARD Materials and Horsefield Construction operating quarries on that road.
Christoph is a 1.5-mile-long, gravel road, so it was not designed nor has it been maintained for its current use load.
It would cost $1.5 million to pave the road, which Bardgett said the county could not afford to do in the next five to 10 years at current budgeting levels without trading out another priority project.
He said the matter could be discussed more during the upcoming fiscal year 2021 budgeting process.