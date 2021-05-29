The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Shaundel M. Guice, 19, no permanent address, was arrested at 8:55 a.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and interference with official acts, as well as a warrant charging operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
- Bryan R. Morley, 31, of 757 Cleveland Ave., was arrested at 7:12 a.m. Friday near the intersection of South Grandview Avenue and Overview Court on a warrant charging possession of a firearm suppressor.