ELKADER, Iowa — Elkader officials presented awards to individuals, organizations and businesses this week during an annual community awards banquet.

The awards were presented by the City of Elkader, Main Street Elkader and Elkader Area Chamber of Commerce, according to a press release.

Recipients included:

  • Main Street Volunteer of the Year: Main Street Elkader Flower Watering team, represented by Deb Stender and her late husband, Joe
  • Legacy awards: John Moyna, Earthmoving Legacy Center; and Tom Gifford and Michael Beck, Gifford Insurance
  • Superior Interior Rehabilitation awards: Cailin Kuehl, Beauty Bar; Elkader Fitness Center; Mike and Kathleen McShane, GEAR Elkader; and Cletus and Tanya Keppler, Royal Products
  • Entertainment Hub of the Year and Times-Register Good Neighbor: Chelsea Hanson, TD’s Sports Bar and Grill
  • Unique Business Promotion award: Deb Schmidt, Twisted Alley and Once Was
  • Life Can Be This Good award: Megan Glawe, Magic Touch LLC; and Nick Kuennen, Inner Rhythm Chiropractic
  • New Community Event award: The Collective, First Friday
  • Social Media Marketer of the Year: Becky Dempster, Styled Abode
  • Historic Preservation award: Elkader 175th Anniversary Committee
  • Community Improvement award: Elkader Dog Park Committee
  • Community Spirit award: Jennifer Cowsert
  • Community Health and Safety awards: MercyOne Elkader Medical Center, Medical Associates, Elkader Care Center, Kingston Court Assisted Living and Elkader Fire Department
  • Innovator award: Clayton County Genealogical Society in partnership with Central Community School BEST Program

Tags

Recommended for you