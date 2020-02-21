STOCKTON, Ill. — The Stockton public school board will seek to retain its outgoing superintendent in her elementary school principal role.
School board members voted, 4-3, this week to not renew the contract of Superintendent Colleen Fox for the 2020-2021 school year. Fox also is the district’s elementary school principal.
School Board Member Neil Cahill on Thursday released a statement on behalf of the school board stating the district “has a policy of refraining from commenting on specific personnel matters or district employees.”
“However, in the meantime and after further consideration, the board is interested in and will work to retain Mrs. Fox as a building principal for the 2020-to-2021 school year,” the statement reads.
Fox declined to comment on that proposal on Thursday.