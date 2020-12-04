Police said a Dubuque man was injured Thursday when he lost control of his vehicle, which hit another vehicle, then a guardrail, fence and pole.
Ethan. E.L. Peacock, 22, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment, according to a police report.
The crash occurred at about 6 a.m. Thursday on Roosevelt Street. The report states that Peacock was northbound while Brian R. Yoerger Jr., 36, of East Dubuque, Ill., was southbound. Peacock crossed the centerline, hitting the side of Yoerger's vehicle.
Peacock then kept driving and hit a guardrail, barbed wire fence and telephone phone, the report states. Peacock's vehicle was totaled.
Peacock was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.