Local Girl Scouts are getting creative this year to sell their famed cookies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among troops in Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, participating girls are turning more to virtual sales and making changes to the ways they sell cookies in person.
“This year is just so unknown,” said Maura Warner, vice president of marketing for the council. “We’re constantly monitoring what COVID looks like and our capabilities of ways girls can safely sell.”
One COVID-19-friendly option starts Monday, when the national Girl Scouts organization will launch the Girl Scout Cookie Finder, through which customers can order cookies from a nearby troop and have boxes shipped to their door.
Customers on that site can also donate boxes to overseas members of the military or to area hospital workers, Warner said. The council donated extra cookies to area hospitals in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit just before cookie sales were over, and officials wanted to continue showing support for essential workers.
“Hospitals are working so hard to keep their community safe,” Warner said. “We want to give back in any way we can.”
Local scouts also are adapting their own sales strategies, as well.
Stela Small, 11, of Dubuque, has been texting a link to her personal Digital Cookie sales site to family and friends. Through Digital Cookie, buyers can opt to have the sweets delivered by a Girl Scout or shipped to them.
Stela has a goal of selling 650 boxes this year.
“We’re going to be doing online (sales),” she said. “We’re also somewhat doing door-to-door with masks on, and then we’re doing some booth sales.”
Warner said scouts have had the option to use Digital Cookie since 2014, but she expects more girls to use it this year with the pandemic.
“It’s really cool technology,” Warner said. “It’s neat that at such a young age, they can put on their resume that they’ve done digital marketing.”
Stela’s mom and troop leader, Sandy Small, said her troop’s booth sales this year will be held as a drive-thru, which reduces the chance of people gathering in one area.
“For safety’s sake, it’s the best way to do it to allow the kids to be able to sell,” Small said. “Otherwise, it would all have to be online. This way, they’re still able to do a little bit in person.”
Officials with Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland decided to take a different approach to this year’s cookie sales, opting to push back the start date to March 13.
“Normally we would’ve started on Feb. 13, but we decided to push the sale by a month,” said Sally Egan, the council’s director of entrepreneurial experience. “So that will mean warmer weather and more daylight hours for the girls to sell safely, and hopefully, we’ll be further along with the vaccine.”