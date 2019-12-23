EPWORTH, Iowa — Devin Coyle wants to show teenagers that they can make a difference in their communities.
To do so, he and his classmates at Western Dubuque High School are starting an effort to raise money for nonprofits.
“It’s pretty awesome to see that other teens like me are interested in helping out their community,” Devin said. “I think it’s just great to see everybody come together.”
A group of local high school students are launching 100 Teens Who Care, through which teenagers will pool their money to make large donations to nonprofit organizations.
The initiative will operate as a program of Resources Unite. But the idea and the effort are the work of students, said Josh Jasper, the organization’s director.
“I think sometimes people assume volunteering and service is for someone who has time after work … and here’s 16-, 17-year-olds saying, ‘We want to get involved in the community, and we want to make a difference,’” he said.
WD students came up with the idea for the 100 Teens Who Care group after Jasper spoke in their service learning class about the local 100+ Men Who Care organization.
“We took it upon ourselves to go ahead and take it off the ground,” Devin said.
The 100 Teens Who Care executive committee, made up of WD students, will meet for the first time next month.
At each gathering, teenagers will bring $20, which gets them a ticket to submit the name of a charity they would like to support.
Three of those charities will be picked at random, and the students who submitted the organizations will have the chance to make their pitch to the group. Then, the teens will vote on which nonprofit receives the money.
In keeping with the name of the group, organizers hope to eventually reach at least 100 teens participating in each meeting so they can raise $2,000 or more for a nonprofit at a time.
“Hopefully, every time we present a check, it’s a hefty amount of money,” Devin said.
Cris Tipple, WD’s service learning coordinator, said the students starting 100 Teens Who Care have been fully responsible for organizing the program and getting it off the ground.
“They have the vision of what that could become and the impact they could make as teenagers,” she said.
The teens in charge of the initiative are starting by reaching out to their peers at Western Dubuque High School. Once the group gets rolling, they intend to reach out to other local high schools to get teens there involved, too.
Erica Wilson, a senior at WD, is on the group’s executive committee. She said getting involved helped her see new ways that she can help other people.
“It’s actually opened my eyes a lot,” Erica said. “I enjoy helping people. … It’s cool to see what students our age can do.”
Izzy Gile, a WD junior also leading the 100 Teens Who Care effort, said she wants to help her classmates know how they can make a difference.
“I’m excited to be able to lead other people and start something that can help a lot of people,” she said.