It’s almost time: Communities across the tri-state area will hold trick-or-treating this weekend.
Below is the list of notable local communities’ times. Note that all but Cascade will hold trick-or-treating on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31.
Iowa
Asbury: 5:30-7 p.m.
Bellevue: 4-6 p.m.
Cascade: 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Dubuque: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Dyersville: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Epworth: 6-7 p.m.
Farley: 5:30-7 p.m.
Guttenberg: 5-7 p.m.
Manchester: 5-7 p.m.
Maquoketa: 5-7 p.m.
Peosta: 6-7:30 p.m.
Illinois East Dubuque: 4-6 p.m.
Galena: 5 to 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Cuba City: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Darlington: 4-6 p.m.
Dickeyville: 5-7 p.m.
Fennimore: 3-6 p.m.
Hazel Green: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Lancaster: 3-5:30 p.m.
Platteville: 4-8 p.m.
Prairie du Chien: 5-8 p.m.
