A familiar name will return to Western Dubuque as the human resource specialist.
Rick Colpitts was approved for the new position by the school board at its June 11 meeting. Colpitts served as superintendent of the district for seven years, retiring last July.
The position was created with the resignation of Mark Timmerman, who served as director of staff services. Timmerman accepted a position with the Cedar Rapids Community School District.
According to Superintendent Dan Butler, Timmerman’s departure led district officials to bring the district’s human resource needs under one role.
“This role has been spread out between so many people in this office. It’s time to get this under one umbrella. The work has always been there,” Butler said.
That work will include managing the district’s 624 employees in several areas.
“One of the big jobs will be the onboarding experience for employees coming in,” Butler explained. “It will be making sure they have all the skills, all of the training, all of the nuts and bolts with insurances and wages and things of that nature so they (get) off to a good start. As someone who is a human resources facilitator, that will be a primary responsibility of the function of Mr. Colpitts’ job.”
Butler said another area will be the organization of the human elements of work in the district, including scheduling trainings, job postings and arranging interviews. In addition, it will include welcoming people to the district and conducting exit interviews with people leaving the district.
“Retention is a big deal with us, so it will be asking questions as to why someone is leaving and making sure if people leave, it’s things that are outside of our control,” Butler explained.
Butler said Colpitts rose to the top during the interview process.
“He has a strong background in human resources. He was executive director of human resources in the Dubuque Community School District prior to his time here at Western Dubuque. Obviously, he’s familiar with our district. It’s quite a unique situation, but one we really wanted to take advantage of with Rick’s skill set and his familiarity with the district. We are excited to bring Rick back.”
The role is a clerical role and not an administrative position. Colpitts, who will begin July 1, will be paid $67,000.
The district also approved Carrie Viel as assistant principal and activities director at Cascade Junior-Senior High School at a salary of $95,000. Viel comes from Central DeWitt where she was a teacher, coach and activity sponsor. The Cascade position will be her first as an administrator. She replaces Adam Kedley, who was hired as principal of Drexler Middle School/Intermediate School during the meeting at a salary of $110,375.