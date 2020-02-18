The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Misty D. Hodge, 51, of Platteville, Wis., was arrested at 10:09 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Central Avenue on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug and public intoxication.
- Andrew T. Potter, 33, no permanent address, was arrested at 4:40 a.m. Sunday at Best Western Plus Dubuque, 3100 Dodge St., on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
- William F. Post, 33, of 545 Napier St., was arrested at 2:57 a.m. Sunday in the area of West Eighth and Bluff streets on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
- Daniel L. Deutsch, 35, no permanent address, was arrested at 10:13 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East 20th Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-offense operating while intoxicated and an outstanding warrant out of Blackhawk County for second-degree theft.
- Brady J. Stevenson, 32, of 509 Clarke Drive, was arrested at 3:34 p.m. Friday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault with injury. Court documents state Stevenson assaulted Kahleigh D. Gladwin, 18, of the same address.
- Kaitlyn T. Schromen, 30, of 2651 Lobo Lane, reported the theft of items worth $3,690, including $1,550 worth of electronics, at 11:41 a.m. Sunday from a vehicle at her residence.