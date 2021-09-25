A Dubuque man has been sentenced to five days in jail and two years of informal probation for a charge stemming from a road rage incident in which he fractured another man’s skull.
Sharod M. James, 41, of Dubuque, was recently given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of assault causing injury.
As part of a plea deal, a charge of assault was dismissed.
As part of his sentence, James must also comply with a no-contact order issued for Steven E. Millage, 35, of Platteville, Wis.
Court documents state that James punched Millage during an altercation on April 11 in the area of 14th Street and Central Avenue, causing Millage to become unconscious and hit his head on the pavement.
An examination at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center found that Millage suffered a skull fracture above his left orbital bone during the incident, documents state.
Traffic camera footage showed that Millage was a passenger in the vehicle of Andrea S. Ceballos, 29, of Dubuque, and the pair was eastbound on Loras Boulevard near North Grandview Avenue, documents state. James then drove into the oncoming lane of traffic and passed Ceballos.
Footage shows that Ceballos then changed lanes in front of James prior to turning into the alley at 14th and Central.
Millage can then be seen approaching James’ vehicle and “aggressively” pushing James’ door shut on his leg and foot multiple times, documents state. Millage appeared to pull James out of his vehicle and attempted to toss James to the ground.
Footage showed Millage turning his back and walking away from the scene when James approached him from behind and punched Millage once in the head. James also appeared to punch Ceballos in the head, documents state.
Millage faces charges of second-degree burglary, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault causing bodily injury in relation to the incident. His next court appearance is set for Oct. 4 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.