DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — As the doors opened and a customer strolled in, Christine Wagner smiled and greeted him by name.
Wagner couldn’t tell you how many customers she has with whom she is on a first-name basis. These are the relationships that have formed during a lifetime of working at Kieler’s Grocery & Liquor Store in Dickeyville, a business that is more closely linked to Wagner’s family history than her own last name.
Kieler’s was founded by one of her grandfathers in 1938. Black-and-white pictures on the wall show him smiling at the counter that she mans about
80 years later.
Her mother, Mary Lou, was born on the second floor of the building, and Wagner started working at the store as a teenager. She eventually took over as manager and — before she knew it — owner.
The store has long been a staple of the community.
“It’s really become the hub of the town where people come to talk,” Wagner said. “People call here asking for directions. It’s the place in town people turn to.”
But her family’s connection to the store seemingly will end with her.
Wagner said none of her three daughters intend to take over Kieler’s after she retires. Instead, she is waiting for potential buyers interested in a business with long hours and stiff competition.
“I don’t know how many more years I’ll be here,” Wagner said. “If a young couple could come in and take over, that would be great, but it’s hard for someone to come in and take over something like this.”
It’s hard for Wagner to imagine Kieler’s not being owned by a descendant of her grandfather. It’s even harder to think of the store not being there at all.
But as many rural grocery stores confront increasing competition — both from national chains and online options — and declining local populations, owners such as Wagner consider an uncertain future for businesses that in many cases have been linked to their families for decades.
“The family grocery stores surrounding us have all closed down,” Wagner said. “It’s sad, but it’s the same with farming. We’re all being pushed out by the bigger operations.”
Increasing competition
In 1995, there were about 1,400 independently owned grocery stores in Iowa, according to Iowa Grocery Industry Association. That total had shrunk to 155 in 2019.
Efforts to track down similar data for Illinois and Wisconsin were not successful as of Friday.
Iowa Grocery Industry Association President Michelle Hurd said local grocery stores are closing largely because of competition from national chains and dollar stores.
“There are more and more retail options carrying food,” Hurd said. “You are seeing it across the state and across the country, and it’s forcing local grocers to need to differentiate themselves.”
Matt Hartzell started working at his family’s grocery store, Hartzell’s IGA in Warren, Ill., when he was 12 years old.
Today, he runs the operation, and he has every intention of keeping the family business going. However, Hartzell also has seen grocery stores in surrounding towns close, and he admits that attracting customers is ever-more-challenging.
“It’s difficult to remain competitive,” Hartzell said. “There are so many more options people have for shopping that you really need to find your niche.”
National chains such as Walmart have long provided stiff competition to local grocery stores. The company has more than 4,700 locations in the U.S., many of which have a full array of grocery items.
“They are able to buy their products in higher bulk, so they can charge less,” said Wagner, of Kieler’s. “People think that we are marking up our prices, but we’re not. We just have to pay more for the product.”
In recent years, competition has further increased with the proliferation of “dollar stores,” including Dollar General and Dollar Tree. There are about 16,000 Dollar Generals in the U.S., many of them in smaller communities that don’t have close access to a national grocery chain but have a local grocery store.
While national chains pose a challenge, Hartzell said dollar stores are most responsible for driving local grocery stores out of business.
“They are a bigger hindrance than the big box stores,” Hartzell said. “They are closer and have that convenience, so they have provided a pretty big challenge.”
Experts say such chains use their bulk-purchasing power to offer lower prices, especially on some items on which local grocery stores have enjoyed good margins. That can cripple the local stores, which traditionally offer a much-wider variety of fresh and healthy foods than dollar stores.
Experts also point to the economic impact of a thriving local grocery store, where most of its revenue is recirculated in the local community, compared to national chains in which much of the money spent by local customers heads to corporate headquarters elsewhere.
“The dollar-store format has been expanding,” said Hurd, of Iowa Grocery Industry Association. “It adds another layer of competition that independent store owners have to contend with.”
Randy Bender is the owner of Bender’s Foods, which has locations in Bellevue and Guttenberg, Iowa, and Fennimore and Muscoda, Wis. He said the best defense against national chains is distance.
“You need to be far enough away to survive in this climate,” Bender said. “Once a dollar store opens up in a small town, it makes it very challenging to stay viable.”
However, competition only is expected to increase with companies, including major players like Amazon, among those turning to grocery delivery services.
In response, local stores have worked to adapt.
Wagner said her store put more focus on providing fresh deli and pre-made meals, and she tailored the store to prioritize quick convenience for customers looking to only pick up a few items.
“We aren’t the main grocery store for a lot of people anymore,” she said. “People go to us if they need to pick up something quick, so we try to be there to provide that.”
Randy Bender said Bender’s Foods is exploring developing a store app. Those stores also provide grocery delivery to the elderly.
“You have to stay the course, but you also have to go with the times at some point,” Bender said. “There are a lot of people nipping at our ankles, so we need to be willing to adapt.”
Tim Greenwood, with Greenwood’s Grocery in Farley, Iowa, said his family grocery store started a catering service to generate additional revenue.
“You kind of have to diversify today,” he said. “It seems like everywhere you turn they are throwing in another grocery store.”
While some stores have managed to stay steady in terms of revenue, Hurd said many others are struggling.
A question of succession
Many local independent grocery stores also face the challenge of planning for succession.
The University of Minnesota Extension conducted a survey of 279 rural grocery stores in 2019. The survey found that the owners of 81% of those stores did not plans for the business to eventually be passed down to a family members. And 38% of those owners did not have any kind of succession plan, despite 63% saying they did not intend to own their store in 10 years.
Sheila and Pat Ohms have operated Pat’s Country House Grocery in Scales Mound, Ill., since 1979. They have spent decades working long hours and have renovated the store regularly to keep it attractive and viable.
Now, they hope to retire within the next five years.
It has been difficult for the couple to find a successor, but they believe they have found someone.
“It’s not easy to find somebody who wants to take on such a big responsibility,” Sheila said. “Nowadays, you know, people don’t want to work seven days a week or the weekend. You need to do that for a job like this.”
Greenwood took over his family’s store in 1998. The 55-year-old intends to continue operating it for many years, but he has no plan of succession and knows that when a successor is chosen, it won’t be from his family.
“I have no kids of my own,” Greenwood said. “I have a ton of nieces and nephews, but they are all pretty book smart. They are not going to want to take over the store.”
Not all stores are in the same predicament.
Elijah Okey took over managing Okey’s Market in Cassville, Wis., about one year ago.
He runs it with his mother, Patricia. The 24-year-old, who grew up helping at the store, said he always intended to take it over one day.
“My dad was always teaching me to run and eventually take over the business,” Elijah said.
Patricia said keeping a grocery store in the family can be challenging. She feels lucky that one of her sons was willing to take on the task.
“I think that’s kind of the hope when you do something like we are doing,” Patricia said. “It says we have been a family-owned store since 1933, and we want to make sure it stays that way.”
Silker’s Store has operated as a family business in Epworth, Iowa, since 1895.
Larry Silker is one of the three brothers currently operating it, but he said all three of them aim to retire in the next five to seven years. None of their children are interested in taking over the business, but they have received offers from outside parties.
“It will be sad seeing it not owned by the family, but I’m just glad that it will still be around,” Silker said. “It seems like every grocery store north of us has closed, so I think we have been lucky.”
One of the more recent closings was in 2015 in Garnavillo, Iowa. Bob’s Food Store was shuttered by its then-74-year-old owner, ending a run that started in 1977.
A vital piece of small towns
The pressure to keep their businesses open is high for independent grocery store owners, who feel that their stores are particularly important to the prosperity of the towns that they inhabit.
Silker said his business not only provides easy access to groceries for residents, but it also is engaged in the community through donations to local causes and providing other assistance to events.
“We try to be involved in the community,” Silker said. “We are from Epworth, so we take a lot of pride in it. Our store is a staple of the community.”
Hurd said many small grocery store closures are the result of declining rural populations, but Bender said many small communities decline because of the closure of the local grocery store.
“Once a town loses their grocery store, they are never coming back,” Bender said. “It’s the same as a town losing their school. When you lose the grocery store, it’s never going to be the same.”
The closure of a local store also impacts the health of residents, Bender argued. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that towns located in “food deserts,” areas where there is limited access to fresh foods, have higher rates of obesity.
“Once you lose your grocery store, you lose fresh meat and produce,” Bender said. “The dollar store doesn’t have those things, so now you have to drive 30 minutes to get them.”
For the longtime residents of these small communities, having a local grocery store is a source of pride and a necessity.
Adell Kluesner, 93, of Farley, can’t leave the house much anymore, so she has her groceries delivered by Greenwood’s Grocery. The service is essential in helping her live at home.
“It’s absolutely important,” Kluesner said. “It would be very inconvenient to have to drive out of town to get my groceries.”
While grocery stores continue to survive in their rural communities, the future remains uncertain.
In Wagner’s opinion, there isn’t much that can be done.
All she can do is continue to stock the shelves and hope that people continue to pull into Kieler’s when they are in need of groceries.