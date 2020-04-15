A Republican U.S. senator from Iowa is now the legislative body’s 10th-longest-serving member.
Chuck Grassley’s 39.3 years in the Senate only have been surpassed by nine other elected officials in history. The native of New Hartford, Iowa, is chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and previously chaired the Judiciary Committee.
Grassley has not missed a vote since 1993, according to a press release.
He serves as Senate president pro-tempore. That puts him third in the line of presidential succession, behind the vice president and the speaker of the House of Representatives.