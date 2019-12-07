ELKADER, Iowa — Former Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State John Kerry dissected President Donald Trump’s record on the world stage Friday during a campaign event in Elkader.
This was Biden’s first stop in the area with Kerry, who this week endorsed Biden’s Democratic presidential nomination bid. Biden is one of more than a dozen Democrats vying for a chance to unseat Trump in November 2020.
Biden’s road ahead is familiar to Kerry, who won Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus in 2004. Kerry eventually received the Democratic nomination for president, but was unable to defeat then-incumbent George W. Bush.
Throughout the event, the two seasoned leaders recalled moments from their careers when world events were held in the balance.
Kerry, for instance, talked of sitting with Biden in a helicopter downed by snow in Afghanistan.
He also discussed watching Biden’s actions following hostilities between Russia and the nation of Georgia in 2009.
“Joe picked up the phone, not for a political favor, but to see what the president of Georgia needed,” Kerry said. “He got on a plane, talked with him and made it clear that the U.S. stands not with the darkness of dictatorships.”
Biden told the TH after the event that American leadership isn’t just needed in times of international aggression, but in shared crises, such as climate change.
He referenced the Paris Climate Accord, which he helped organize alongside Kerry during the administration of former President Barack Obama. Trump announced plans to withdraw from the agreement shortly after taking office.
“We all worked together very hard in our administration (to create) an accord with 180 other nations,” Biden said. “(Trump) walked away from that and said ‘Wait a minute. Why are we going to continue to make sacrifices, to make changes and no one else?’”
He said the U.S. must once again play the central leadership role in global climate action.
“Without the accord, we could theoretically get to zero emissions in the United States, but we make up only 15% of the problem,” Biden said. “We can solve every problem as it relates to us and the glaciers are still going to melt. The seas are still going to rise because of 85%. It is critically important that we lead the rest of the world, because who else is going to do it?”
Biden said his experience — decades of it — is a strength of his campaign, not a weakness.
“People say ‘Joe, you’ve been around a long time,’” he said. “That’s why I’m running. This election requires someone who knows on day one that they can put together major legislation (and) they’ve done it (while) working with Republicans and Democrats.”
That argument held water with Kurt Snitker, who grew up in Manchester, but now lives in Colorado.
“You know what you get with Joe,” he said. “His resume is written. Unfortunately, he’s right that someone is going to, on day one, hit the ground running. Being a younger voter, I’d love to see some new blood, but...”
Biden also said he is worried that Trump might cause the nation harm before he can be voted out of office.
“America can stand, with difficulty, four years of Donald Trump,” he said. “I’m praying to God that as the walls close in on him, he doesn’t get us into something really stupid — I’m serious, like a war with Iran or something — because I don’t think much is beyond him right now. But folks, it’s getting (to be) cutting time here.”
Chris Connor, of Strawberry Point, said she respects and is impressed by Kerry.
“I think he did a great job as secretary of state,” she said. “I think they both have their hearts in the right place, at least.”
Kerry’s endorsement of Biden didn’t impress everyone.
“As John Kerry throws his support behind Joe Biden, Iowans know that it’s one losing presidential candidate endorsing another,” Preya Samsundar, Republican National Committee spokeswoman, said in an emailed statement. “Iowans rejected John Kerry’s bid for president in 2004, and they’ll reject his pick for the office come 2020.”