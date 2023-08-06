Most kids wouldn’t be too happy to find themselves at school during the weekend, but the youthful crowd gathered at Audubon Elementary School on Saturday didn’t seem to mind.
Instead, hundreds of area families flocked to the building for the 10th annual Back to School Bash, a yearly celebration aimed at helping families prepare for the upcoming school year.
More than 20 community groups participated in the event, in which families could sign up for free school supplies, receive brain health screenings or complete school physicals, among other activities.
Recommended for you
“It’s a one-stop shop for families to get connected to people and to the resources they need,” said organizer and Dubuque Community School Board member Anderson Sainci. “We want people to know what’s out there for them.”
Free games and music were set up outside for the kids, and many families chatted genially with others as they stood in line for the event. Booths were set up inside with free books, snacks and backpacks.
For some families, it was kids’ first reminder of school after a summer spent at home.
“We wanted to check out the different resources, but we also wanted to get him in the idea that school can be fun,” said Cyndi Henriksen, of Dubuque, gesturing to her son. “This little man is going into kindergarten this year, so we’re pretty excited.”
Down the line, 6-year-old Julien Jacobson said he also was looking forward to a new learning experience after conquering kindergarten at Audubon last year. He attended the event Saturday afternoon with his dad, Stephen.
“It was pretty good,” Julien said of his time at school. “We learned things like how water goes up in the air, and then it comes down like rain. It’s a cycle.”
The theme of this year’s back to school bash was “Impacting Our Community,” and Sainci said equity and accessibility were key themes of the event.
A free shuttle service was set up for families without transportation, and bilingual volunteers floated around the event to assist with Spanish or Marshallese translations.
One popular stop was the St. Mark Youth Enrichment booth, where families could sign up to receive free school supplies. Elementary, middle and high school students were all eligible.
Donor relations director Beth McGorry estimated about 3,600 students will benefit from the program, which is still accepting donations. She added that it’s been gratifying to see the back-to-school event grow each year and meet students and families affected by different resources.
“I’ve already gotten goosebumps twice just seeing the impact of this and talking to kids, and it’s only been 30 minutes,” McGorry reflected near the beginning of the event. “This is where bridges are built between not only agencies but between our families and community.”