A Dubuque man has withdrawn his guilty plea to multiple charges, some of which stemmed from a 2020 shooting, and a new trial date has been set.
Shawn Turner Sr., 25, of Dubuque, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with two counts of third-degree burglary and one count each of attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
A plea agreement filed for Turner on April 4 stated that the defense and prosecutors from the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office reached an agreement, which outlined a 10-year suspended prison sentence and two to five years of probation.
The agreement stated that Turner would enter an Alford plea to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and one count of third-degree burglary. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
A plea hearing was held this week with Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley to discuss the agreement.
“Before beginning any plea colloquy, (Ackley) informed the parties that the court would not be bound to the plea agreement,” documents state. “The court reserved its right to use its discretion for sentencing based on the facts of the case and a (pre-sentence investigation).”
Turner then was given an opportunity to withdraw his plea and did so, according to documents.
For the charges of attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a trial is scheduled for Aug. 30.
Those charges stem from a shooting on July 30, 2020.
Court documents state that Turner was “propositioning” a Dubuque woman and her daughter in the 2300 block of Central Avenue. Jerramy T. Vazquez, who lived in the area, saw the incident while sitting on his porch.
“Vazquez intervened, and a struggle ensued between Vazquez and (Turner),” documents state. “Vazquez disengaged, and (Turner) got into the passenger side of the maroon SUV, which began to pull away. While beginning to drive away, (Turner) produced a handgun and fired several rounds at Vazquez, with one striking him in the thigh.”
Vazquez was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, documents state.
The woman and her daughter confirmed to police that Turner propositioned them “to come with him,” documents state. The pair kept walking and then heard three or four gunshots.
During the ensuing investigation, police reviewed traffic camera footage of Turner walking in the 1400 block of Jackson Street and attempting to enter parked vehicles after the shooting, documents state.
Those break-ins resulted in Turner being charged with two counts of third-degree burglary. The trial on those charges is set for Sept. 20.