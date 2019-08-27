The company chosen by the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency to capture and move CO2 from the landfill has pulled out of the agreement.
The agency in December chose Trillium, a subsidiary of the Love’s truck stop chain, to compress gas — created by burning methane from deep in the landfill — and create biofuel for vehicles.
Currently, the methane is pulled to the surface through a system of 50 wells covering 60 acres. The methane is collected into one pipe with a flare, which burns the gas away. The system came online in 2012.
Under the 2018 agreement, Trillium would have paid to build the compression system and would have provided $300,000 annually in royalties to the agency. Though several companies bid on the project, Trillium’s willingness to make a capital investment moved it to the front of the pack.
“The Trillium opportunity involved mostly their investment,” said Dubuque City Council Member Ric Jones, chairman of the agency. “The others would have involved agency buy-in. Trillium would be paying us for the gas extracted. They would install. The others were, ‘You build it, we’ll buy it.’”
However, in a letter to the agency, Trillium officials argued that the project is “no longer economically feasible.” They cited policies by President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency as the prime culprit.
The moves disrupted the renewable identification number biofuel credit market under the Renewable Fuel Standard, according to the letter.
“Certain EPA actions have created a level of uncertainty in the marketplace that has concerned investments in renewable energy,” said David Lyons, Sustainable Innovation Consultant for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., which consulted on the project. “They affected the pricing for RINs — credits that oil and fuel manufacturers either need to put renewable fuel in their system or pay one that does. Those prices have fallen quite significantly.”
Jones criticized the federal decisions.
“It shows some of the instability in the federal government and how that hurts investment in the municipalities,” he said.
So, Lyons said, the agency will need the next firm it finds to not rely so much on RINs.
“There are other markets out there for renewable fuels,” he said. “Other markets go to corporate entities interested in renewable fuels for their physical facilities. There are players in the market working with non-RIN purchasers.”
But the eventual firm still would need to be willing to make the investment like Trillium.
This news was a big disappointment for agency board members. Trillium had completed a good deal of the engineering for the project, according to Lyons.
City Public Works Director John Klostermann wrote in a memo that not only would the agency and members lose the anticipated revenue from the deal, they would have to pay again to maintain and operate the current flare system.