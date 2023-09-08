Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A free presentation on organizing possessions and documents will be held in Dubuque.
Professional organizer Jessi Bushman will speak from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21, at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., according to a press release.
The release states that the presentation will focus on possessions, documents and legacy.
Bushman owns and operates Organizer Jessi and has more than 20 years of experience in organization methods and coaching.
Attendees are encouraged to come with questions.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.