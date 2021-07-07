Dubuque County Conservation is wrapping up work on a group of camping platforms on the Heritage Trail, an effort to offer new types of camping and bolster the trail’s tourism potential.
The platforms are simple structures — just 10 feet by 14 feet of lumber with a floor on which campers can set up their tents, out of reach of the Little Maquoketa River.
“It gives you a nice flat spot to put your tent up off the ground so you don’t have to worry about water,” said Conservation Director Brian Preston. “They’re new to us but have been very popular at other spots around the country.”
Conservation volunteers have spent the past few weeks building one platform to completion, and they are starting the second of four planned in the first round. Preston thinks the first two will be available for reservations within a week or two.
Preston said these platforms offer a type of camping away from the more traditional, heavily developed campgrounds.
“What we found out in our long-range planning is people wanted more of an outdoor experience,” he said. “Some people like camping in a campground with other people, but others really want a more rustic experience.”
Rob Williams, of local recreation group Outdoor Dubuque, said that type of camping is more and more popular.
“I’ve talked to a lot of people over the past couple of years who want something like this,” he said. “People come to us regularly asking about more rustic spots to camp. There’s a growing number of people who don’t want to be in the more traditional campground where there are a lot of RVs. They want more trees, don’t want to be right between other campsites and lights.”
These camping spots on the Heritage Trail also offer options available at other distance trails, for hikers, bikers and kayakers to spend more than one day on a trip.
“There are a lot of people who would like to bike and camp who we are not reaching,” Preston said. “Most will be self-registration, but they will also be reservable if people are planning a trip from far away. I would expect we’d get a lot of people from out of town who would look for something like that. I’ve also spoken to a lot of people locally who want to be the first ones to spend the night.”
The goal is to eventually offer more of these platforms at parks around the county, as well as backpacking and hike-up campsites at new areas, including at Bowstring Wildlife Management Area, which opened near Zwingle in 2019.